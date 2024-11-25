First Field Training of the Drone Systems of the Future

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Delta Company, 317 Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division perform operator qualifications for the Short Range Reconnaissance system (SRR) near Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase (MKAB), Romania on Nov. 25, 2024. The the SRR, also known as, Skydio Unmanned Aircraft System, is used for close interval surveillance. The operators were trained on how to assemble, disassemble and operate the Skydio. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt Kourtney Nunnery)