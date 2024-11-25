U.S. Soldiers assigned to Delta Company, 317 Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division perform operator qualifications for the Short Range Reconnaissance system (SRR) near Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase (MKAB), Romania on Nov. 25, 2024. The the SRR, also known as, Skydio Unmanned Aircraft System, is used for close interval surveillance. The operators were trained on how to assemble, disassemble and operate the Skydio. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt Kourtney Nunnery)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 07:58
|Photo ID:
|8772598
|VIRIN:
|241125-A-WB532-7248
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|RO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First Field Training of the Drone Systems of the Future [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Kourtney Nunnery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.