Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Field Training of the Drone Systems of the Future [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    First Field Training of the Drone Systems of the Future

    ROMANIA

    11.24.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Delta Company, 317 Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division perform operator qualifications for the Short Range Reconnaissance system (SRR) near Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase (MKAB), Romania on Nov. 25, 2024. The the SRR, also known as, Skydio Unmanned Aircraft System, is used for close interval surveillance. The operators were trained on how to assemble, disassemble and operate the Skydio. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt Kourtney Nunnery)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 07:58
    Photo ID: 8772598
    VIRIN: 241125-A-WB532-7248
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: RO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Field Training of the Drone Systems of the Future [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Kourtney Nunnery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First Field Training of Drone Systems of the Future
    First Field Training for Drone Systems of the Future
    First Field Training of the Drone Systems of the Future
    First Field Training of the Drone Systems of the Future
    First Field Training of the Drone Systems of the Future
    First Field Training of the Drone Systems of the Future

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Romania
    Drone
    StrongerTogether
    Skydio
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download