First Field Training of the Drone Systems of the Future

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Elijah Jean-Paul assigned to Delta Company, 317 Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division performs operator qualifications for the Short Range Reconnaissance system (SRR) near Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase (MKAB), Romania on Nov. 25, 2024. This unit is the first unit in the U.S. Army to be fielded these systems. The Soldiers learned how to assemble, disassemble, conduct flights and surveillance. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt Kourtney Nunnery)