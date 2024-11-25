U.S. Army Spc. Elijah Jean-Paul assigned to Delta Company, 317 Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division performs operator qualifications for the Short Range Reconnaissance system (SRR) near Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase (MKAB), Romania on Nov. 25, 2024. This unit is the first unit in the U.S. Army to be fielded these systems. The Soldiers learned how to assemble, disassemble, conduct flights and surveillance. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt Kourtney Nunnery)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 07:55
|Photo ID:
|8772599
|VIRIN:
|241125-A-WB532-6001
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|RO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, First Field Training of the Drone Systems of the Future [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Kourtney Nunnery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.