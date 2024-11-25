Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Field Training of the Drone Systems of the Future [Image 3 of 5]

    First Field Training of the Drone Systems of the Future

    ROMANIA

    11.24.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Spc. Zachary Scarpetti, assigned to Delta Company, 317th Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division performs operator qualifications for the Medium Range Reconnaissance system (MRR) near Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase (MKAB), Romania on Nov. 25, 2024. This unit is the first unit in the U.S. Army to be fielded these systems and the Soldiers learned how to assemble, disassemble, conduct flights and surveillance. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt Kourtney Nunnery)

