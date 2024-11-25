First Field Training of the Drone Systems of the Future

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Zachary Scarpetti, assigned to Delta Company, 317th Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division performs operator qualifications for the Medium Range Reconnaissance system (MRR) near Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase (MKAB), Romania on Nov. 25, 2024. This unit is the first unit in the U.S. Army to be fielded these systems and the Soldiers learned how to assemble, disassemble, conduct flights and surveillance. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt Kourtney Nunnery)