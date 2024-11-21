BASOPS Maintenance internship grads make for prime apprenticeship candidates

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Bastian Lindner and Elijah Kossligk-Gallegos received certificates of appreciation Nov. 22 for completing an intern program with Base Support Operations Maintenance. Pictured here (from left to right) are Anton Gnauck, a shop foreman and BASOPS Maintenance apprenticeship leader; Lindner; Kossligk-Gallegos; Michael Bauer, a shop foreman and board of examiners member for the Chamber of Crafts; and Marko Friedrichs, BASOPS Maintenance manager. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)