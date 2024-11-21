The Base Support Operations Maintenance apprenticeship program flyer is in German because the primary target audience is German local national young adults. The next iteration of the apprenticeship program is scheduled for Sept. 1, 2025, and is currently available in the USAG Bavaria area of responsibility only. If interested, send your resume to the following email: usarmy.bavaria.405-afsb.list.maintenance-div-management@army.mil. (Courtesy graphic)
BASOPS Maintenance internship grads make for prime apprenticeship candidates
