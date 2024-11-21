Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Building Bonds: Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy strengthens leadership, alliances, partnerships [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Building Bonds: Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy strengthens leadership, alliances, partnerships

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux 

    Pacific Air Forces

    U.S. Air Force and foreign air forces students attending Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy refine their communication skills in multinational partnerships during a game of Risk at the Binnicker Professional Military Education Center, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 15, 2024. The training promotes professional development by tailoring activities to meet the needs of participants and their respective nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 18:34
    Photo ID: 8771652
    VIRIN: 241115-F-JG587-1088
    Resolution: 4370x2908
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building Bonds: Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy strengthens leadership, alliances, partnerships [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Building Bonds: Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy strengthens leadership, alliances, partnerships
    Building Bonds: Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy strengthens leadership, alliances, partnerships
    Building Bonds: Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy strengthens leadership, alliances, partnerships
    Building Bonds: Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy strengthens leadership, alliances, partnerships

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Building Bonds: Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy strengthens leadership, alliances, partnerships

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    multinational
    IPAFA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download