Building Bonds: Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy strengthens leadership, alliances, partnerships

U.S. Air Force and foreign air forces students attending Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy refine their communication skills in multinational partnerships during a game of Risk at the Binnicker Professional Military Education Center, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 15, 2024. The training promotes professional development by tailoring activities to meet the needs of participants and their respective nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)