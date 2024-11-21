Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Building Bonds: Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy strengthens leadership, alliances, partnerships [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Building Bonds: Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy strengthens leadership, alliances, partnerships

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux 

    Pacific Air Forces

    U.S. Air Force and foreign air forces students attending Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy develop strategies in a multinational group during a resilience and communication exercise at the Binnicker Professional Military Education Center, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 15, 2024. The Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy training fosters multinational collaboration, focusing on leadership, cross-cultural competency, resilience, and mission command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 18:34
    Photo ID: 8771655
    VIRIN: 241115-F-JG587-1797
    Resolution: 3594x2391
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building Bonds: Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy strengthens leadership, alliances, partnerships [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Building Bonds: Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy strengthens leadership, alliances, partnerships
    Building Bonds: Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy strengthens leadership, alliances, partnerships
    Building Bonds: Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy strengthens leadership, alliances, partnerships
    Building Bonds: Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy strengthens leadership, alliances, partnerships

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Building Bonds: Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy strengthens leadership, alliances, partnerships

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    multinational
    IPAFA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download