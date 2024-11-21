Building Bonds: Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy strengthens leadership, alliances, partnerships

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force and foreign air forces students attending Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy engage in a discussion about overcoming communication barriers and developing strategies at the Binnicker Professional Military Education Center, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 15, 2024. The Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy training fosters multinational collaboration, focusing on leadership, cross-cultural competency, resilience, and mission command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)