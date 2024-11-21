Camp Casey volunteers warm homes during holiday season

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Miguel Bermejo, assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Headquarters and Headquarters Company, gives a coal briquette to a child in the neighborhood of Sangpae, Dongducheon city, South Korea, Nov. 23, 2024. A group of 20 Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) volunteers assigned to Camp Casey and Camp Hovey distributed 2,000 coal briquettes to homes in Sangpae-dong throughout the morning. The briquettes are used by some Sangpae-dong residents to heat homes that haven’t been upgraded to a more modern boiler heating system. The coal distribution event is just one of over 118 community relations events organized by the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey community relations office within the past 12 months to promote cross-cultural understanding and improve the quality of life for Soldiers, family members, and civilians. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Bryson Walker)