    Camp Casey volunteers warm homes during holiday season [Image 8 of 11]

    Camp Casey volunteers warm homes during holiday season

    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    11.23.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Bryson Walker 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey volunteers delivered 2,000 coal briquettes to households on the neighborhood of Sangpae, Dongducheon city, South Korea, Nov. 23, 2024. The group of 20 was comprised of Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) volunteers assigned to Camp Casey and Camp Hovey. The briquettes are used Sangpae-dong residents to heat homes that haven’t been upgraded to a more modern boiler heating system. The coal distribution event is just one of over 118 community relations events organized by the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey community relations office within the past 12 months to promote cross-cultural understanding and improve the quality of life for Soldiers, family members, and civilians. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Bryson Walker)

