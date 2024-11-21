Camp Casey volunteers warm homes during holiday season

Photo By Pfc. Bryson Walker | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Miguel Bermejo, assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Bryson Walker | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Miguel Bermejo, assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Headquarters and Headquarters Company, gives a coal briquette to a child in the neighborhood of Sangpae, Dongducheon city, South Korea, Nov. 23, 2024. A group of 20 Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) volunteers assigned to Camp Casey and Camp Hovey distributed 2,000 coal briquettes to homes in Sangpae-dong throughout the morning. The briquettes are used by some Sangpae-dong residents to heat homes that haven’t been upgraded to a more modern boiler heating system. The coal distribution event is just one of over 118 community relations events organized by the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey community relations office within the past 12 months to promote cross-cultural understanding and improve the quality of life for Soldiers, family members, and civilians. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Bryson Walker) see less | View Image Page

DONGDUCHEON, South Korea – On a cold winter morning, just one degree below zero, 20 Camp Casey volunteers delivered 2,000 coal briquettes to households on the neighborhood of Sangpae, Dongducheon city, South Korea, Nov. 23. The annual event has been supported by U.S. Army Soldiers in the area since 2007.



Early that morning, Dongducheon Volunteer Center and Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) volunteers began to deliver the 2,000 briquettes to several homes in Sangpae-dong. The volunteers worked side-by-side in the frigid winter morning air, warmed by their generous hearts of friendship and cooperation.



“A philosopher said that volunteer service is the greatest thing,” said Hyong, Nam Sun, the Dongducheon Volunteer Center chief. “No matter how great or small the value of service, the service itself is great. This is because we reach out to those in need with a warm heart and encourage them to always live in a positive way in this world.”



A South Korean coal briquette, or “yeontan,” has been used as an affordable way to heat homes since the mid-1950s. There are still several homes in Sangpae-dong that haven’t been upgraded to more modern boiler heating systems.



A standard briquette weighs about 3.5 kilograms, or 7.7 pounds, and has 22 holes drilled into its topside to facilitate more efficient and steady burning with an average household burning one to three briquettes per day.



The group of Yongsan-Casey volunteers was comprised of U.S. Army Soldiers, Korean Augmentation To the U.S. Army (KATUSA) Soldiers, and civilians assigned to Camp Casey and Camp Hovey.



“Volunteer opportunities like this make me feel pretty good,” said Sgt. Andrew Greider, Area I BOSS president. “More often than not, Soldiers are usually very enthusiastic about being able to help the local community. Many express an eagerness and willingness to go out and do more volunteer work and are always looking for new ways to help wherever they can.”



The coal distribution event is just one of over 118 community relations events organized by the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey community relations office within the past 12 months to promote cross-cultural understanding and improve the quality of life for Soldiers, family members, and civilians.



“As a community relations officer of USAG Yongsan-Casey, it is a great honor to support U.S. Soldiers who want to help the local community and support those in need,” said Kim, Song Ae, the U.S. Army Yongsan-Casey community relations officer. “It is always a pleasure to participate in volunteer work that makes people happy and makes our community a better place.”



After the event, the volunteers were treated to a heartwarming bowl of jajangmyeon, a popular South Korean noodle dish topped with thick black bean sauce, diced pork, vegetables and spices. Several engaging conversations naturally occurred as the volunteers shared a meal with Sangpae-dong citizens, creating a unique and culturally immersive experience.



“A lot of the Soldiers stationed at Camp Casey are new to the Army, and it will be their first time not being with their families during the holidays,” said Greider. “Helping out during the holiday season gives Soldiers a safe place to go out and can relieve some of their stress and worries.”



The community relations event is an outstanding example of the Army value of selfless service and strengthened the bond between Yongsan-Casey Soldiers and the surrounding community.