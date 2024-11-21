Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLT 1/5 Returns to Camp Pendleton from Deployment [Image 10 of 13]

    BLT 1/5 Returns to Camp Pendleton from Deployment

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Lt. Ryan Bouderau, the battalion surgeon assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, embraces his family aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California Nov. 23, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU, embarked aboard amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), are returning to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton after a five-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region in support of regional stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    This work, BLT 1/5 Returns to Camp Pendleton from Deployment [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Homecoming
    LCAC
    15th MEU
    Marines
    BLT 1/5
    usmcnews

