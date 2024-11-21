BLT 1/5 Returns to Camp Pendleton from Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, offloads from U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion 27 attached to Assault Craft Unit 5 aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California Nov. 23, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU, embarked aboard amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), are returning to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton after a five-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region in support of regional stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Peyton Kahle)