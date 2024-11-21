BLT 1/5 Returns to Camp Pendleton from Deployment

U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, wait to be dismissed to embrace their families aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California Nov. 23, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU, embarked aboard amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), returned to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton after a five-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region in support of regional stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2024 23:34
|Photo ID:
|8769322
|VIRIN:
|241123-M-HP224-1014
|Resolution:
|8192x4608
|Size:
|5.86 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
