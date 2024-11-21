Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Pirates’ New Plunder [Image 8 of 8]

    Air Pirates’ New Plunder

    WEST JORDAN, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Ian Charles Tracy 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    The Utah Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion 211th Aviation Regiment welcomed the newest AH-64E Apache Guardian into its ranks in West Jordan, Utah, Nov. 23, 2024. These are the most advanced attack helicopters to date, enhancing the Utah Army National Guard’s air lethality. (Utah Army National Guard photo by: Sgt. Ian Tracy)

    Utah Army National Guard
    AH-64E
    Apache Guardian

