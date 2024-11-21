The Utah Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment welcomed the newest AH-64E Apache Guardian into its ranks in West Jordan, Utah, Nov. 23, 2024. These are the most advanced attack helicopters to date, enhancing the Utah Army National Guard’s air lethality. (Utah Army National Guard photo by: Sgt. Ian Tracy)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2024 00:10
|Photo ID:
|8769304
|VIRIN:
|241123-Z-KC275-1165
|Resolution:
|1623x1080
|Size:
|403.39 KB
|Location:
|WEST JORDAN, UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Pirates’ New Plunder [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Ian Charles Tracy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.