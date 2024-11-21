Air Pirates’ New Plunder

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Utah Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment welcomed the newest AH-64E Apache Guardian into its ranks in West Jordan, Utah, Nov. 23, 2024. These are the most advanced attack helicopters to date, enhancing the Utah Army National Guard’s air lethality. (Utah Army National Guard photo by: Sgt. Ian Tracy)