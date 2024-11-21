Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VADM Blake Converse Speaks to UH Students About NUPOC Program [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    VADM Blake Converse Speaks to UH Students About NUPOC Program

    UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Sypert 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Vice Adm. Blake Converse, deputy commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, speaks to a University of Hawaii at Manoa student about the U.S. Navy’s Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate Program at the Holmes Engineering Building on campus, Nov. 22, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 20:42
    Photo ID: 8768760
    VIRIN: 241122-N-TT639-1060
    Resolution: 4689x3349
    Size: 830.51 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VADM Blake Converse Speaks to UH Students About NUPOC Program [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VADM Blake Converse Speaks to UH Students About NUPOC Program
    VADM Blake Converse Speaks to UH Students About NUPOC Program
    VADM Blake Converse Speaks to UH Students About NUPOC Program
    VADM Blake Converse Speaks to UH Students About NUPOC Program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nuclear
    University of Hawaii
    COMPACFLT
    NUPOC
    Officer Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download