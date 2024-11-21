VADM Blake Converse Speaks to UH Students About NUPOC Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vice Adm. Blake Converse, deputy commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, speaks to graduates of the U.S. Navy’s Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate (NUPOC) Program at the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Holmes Engineering Building, Nov. 22, 2024. Converse visited the school to speak to students about the NUPOC Program. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)