VADM Blake Converse Speaks to UH Students About NUPOC Program

Vice Adm. Blake Converse, deputy commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, speaks to University of Hawaii at Manoa students about the U.S. Navy’s Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate Program at the Holmes Engineering Building on campus, Nov. 22, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)
