New Mission Planning Center boosts power projection at Travis AFB

Congressman John Garamendi, left, congressional representative of California's Eighth District, presents U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Johnson, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, with a congressional commendation during the Mission Planning Center Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 22, 2024. Travis officially opened the doors to the MPC, a state-of-the-art facility, comprised of Airmen from intel, tactics, crew communications, maintenance and logistics, is designed to support all aspects of mission planning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)