Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Mission Planning Center boosts power projection at Travis AFB [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    New Mission Planning Center boosts power projection at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    The Mission Planning Center Grand Opening sign is displayed at the ribbon cutting ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 22, 2024. Travis officially opened the doors to the MPC, a state-of-the-art facility, comprised of Airmen from intel, tactics, crew communications, maintenance and logistics, is designed to support all aspects of mission planning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 19:45
    Photo ID: 8768721
    VIRIN: 241122-F-OY799-1004
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 27.76 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Mission Planning Center boosts power projection at Travis AFB [Image 3 of 3], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Mission Planning Center boosts power projection at Travis AFB
    New Mission Planning Center boosts power projection at Travis AFB
    New Mission Planning Center boosts power projection at Travis AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New Mission Planning Center boosts power projection at Travis AFB

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    USAF
    60 AMW
    MPC
    349 AMW
    Congressman Garamendi

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download