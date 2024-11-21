New Mission Planning Center boosts power projection at Travis AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Mission Planning Center Grand Opening sign is displayed at the ribbon cutting ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 22, 2024. Travis officially opened the doors to the MPC, a state-of-the-art facility, comprised of Airmen from intel, tactics, crew communications, maintenance and logistics, is designed to support all aspects of mission planning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)