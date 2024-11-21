New Mission Planning Center boosts power projection at Travis AFB

Photo By Kenneth Abbate | Congressman John Garamendi, left, congressional representative of California's Eighth...... read more read more Photo By Kenneth Abbate | Congressman John Garamendi, left, congressional representative of California's Eighth District, presents U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Johnson, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, with a congressional commendation during the Mission Planning Center Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 22, 2024. Travis officially opened the doors to the MPC, a state-of-the-art facility, comprised of Airmen from intel, tactics, crew communications, maintenance and logistics, is designed to support all aspects of mission planning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – Travis Air Force Base officially opened the doors to the Mission Planning Center Nov. 22, marking a combined effort between the 60th and the 349th Air Mobility Wings. This state-of-the-art facility, comprised of Airmen from across both wings is designed to support all aspects of mission planning and execution.



Primarily constructed to support the new KC-46A Pegasus at Travis, the MPC enhances the base's ability to mobilize and leverage its major weapons systems to globally project airpower. The MPC streamlines planning processes and improves collaboration and problem-solving by providing a centralized location for subject matter experts to execute integrated tactical mission planning central to Air Force operations.



“The combination of entities in this one facility is probably the biggest factor” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Jake Chavers, 60th Operations Support Squadron MPC chief and 6th Air Refueling Squadron KC-46A instructor pilot. “We are able to communicate quicker to rapidly generate products for aircrews and give them the tools they need to solve problems in a dynamic environment.”



Mission planning cells have been a staple in fighter communities explained Capt. Nick Andermahr, 349th OSS MPC deputy chief, KC-46A pilot and tanker tactician. To prepare for operations supporting Great Power Competition, Mobility Air Forces adopted the MPC construct to help aircrews maximize capabilities to meet current and future operational demands.



The MPC is flexible and will support Team Travis’ operational capabilities, including extending the global reach and strategic airlift of the KC-46A, C-5M and C-17. Additionally, the center will deliver support for aeromedical evacuation, medical services, and reception and staging of Joint Forces to propel American airpower as the Gateway to the Pacific.



“This center is not just a building,” said Col. Jay Johnson, 60th AMW commander. “It’s a commitment to readiness, innovation and support for the incredible Airmen who execute our mission.”



The Mission Planning Center marks a pivotal step forward in enhancing mission planning capabilities, ensuring that the base remains a vital hub for power projection and operational readiness. By integrating advanced technologies and streamlining planning processes, the MPC enhances the efficiency, precision and adaptability of mission execution.



During the ribbon cutting ceremony, Congressman John Garamendi, congressional representative of California's Eighth District, expressed gratitude to wing leaders, honorary commanders, MPC staff and contractors while emphasizing the significance of the new center.



“You've built an incredibly important facility,” said Garamendi. “A lot of the necessary communications and coordination across the array of the Air Force and beyond will take place here.”