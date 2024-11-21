USS Beloit Commissioning Week in Milwaukee

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the 120th Field Artillery of the Wisconsin Army National Guard fire a salute during a commissioning ceremony rehearsal for the USS Beloit (LCS 29) in Milwaukee, Nov. 22, 2024. The ship will be commissioned at Veterans Park in Milwaukee on Nov. 23, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by EJ Hersom)