USS Beloit Commissioning Week in Milwaukee

Soldiers from the 120th Field Artillery of the Wisconsin Army National Guard fire a salute during a commissioning ceremony rehearsal for the USS Beloit (LCS 29) in Milwaukee, Nov. 22, 2024. The ship will be commissioned at Veterans Park in Milwaukee on Nov. 23, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by EJ Hersom)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 19:33
|Photo ID:
|8768719
|VIRIN:
|241122-D-DB155-1003
|Resolution:
|1800x1013
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US
