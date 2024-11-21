Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. Wolfson Visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard [Image 8 of 8]

    Rear Adm. Wolfson Visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    From left. Director, Fleet Maintenance U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Rear Adm. Dianna Wolfson and Ronald G. Vicens III, superintendent structural fabrication, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF), discuss shop renovations during a tour of the shipyard at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Nov. 13, 2024. PHNSY & IMF is a field activity of NAVSEA and a one-stop regional maintenance center for the Navy’s surface ships and submarines. It is the largest industrial employer in the state of Hawai’i, with a combined civilian and military workforce of approximately 6,400. It is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East, strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, being about a week’s steaming time closer to potential regional contingencies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)

