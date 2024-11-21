Rear Adm. Wolfson Visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Ryan D. McCrillis, commander, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF), Ronald G. Vicens III, superintendent structural fabrication, PHNSY & IMF, and Rear Adm. Dianna Wolfson, director, Fleet Maintenance U.S. Fleet Forces Command, walk through Bldg. 155 during a tour of the shipyard at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Nov. 13, 2024. PHNSY & IMF is a field activity of NAVSEA and a one-stop regional maintenance center for the Navy’s surface ships and submarines. It is the largest industrial employer in the state of Hawai’i, with a combined civilian and military workforce of approximately 6,400. It is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East, strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, being about a week’s steaming time closer to potential regional contingencies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)