Rear Adm. Wolfson Visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

From left. Mechanical Superintendent, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF), John Morgan, escorts Director of Platform Maintenance Capt. Brian McLain, and Director, Fleet Maintenance U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Rear Adm. Dianna Wolfson through building 67 during a tour of the shipyard at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Nov. 13, 2024. PHNSY & IMF is a field activity of NAVSEA and a one-stop regional maintenance center for the Navy’s surface ships and submarines. It is the largest industrial employer in the state of Hawai’i, with a combined civilian and military workforce of approximately 6,400. It is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East, strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, being about a week’s steaming time closer to potential regional contingencies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)