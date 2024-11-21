Mission Ready: Vandenberg Base Exercise

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Amari McNeil, 30th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, cordon off an area with police barricade tape during an active shooter exercise at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024. The exercise involved numerous base and community first responders that worked together to neutralize the simulated active shooter during this joint exercise. The semi-annual exercise focused on the installation’s management crisis and included scenarios such as base-wide announcements, and emergency vehicle activity. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 18:19
|Photo ID:
|8768642
|VIRIN:
|241119-X-BS524-1095
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|9.67 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
