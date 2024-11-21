Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mission Ready: Vandenberg Base Exercise [Image 9 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mission Ready: Vandenberg Base Exercise

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Amari McNeil, 30th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, cordon off an area with police barricade tape during an active shooter exercise at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024. The exercise involved numerous base and community first responders that worked together to neutralize the simulated active shooter during this joint exercise. The semi-annual exercise focused on the installation’s management crisis and included scenarios such as base-wide announcements, and emergency vehicle activity. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 18:19
    Photo ID: 8768642
    VIRIN: 241119-X-BS524-1095
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 9.67 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission Ready: Vandenberg Base Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Olga Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mission Ready: Vandenberg Base Exercise
    Mission Ready: Vandenberg Base Exercise
    Mission Ready: Vandenberg Base Exercise
    Mission Ready: Vandenberg Base Exercise
    Mission Ready: Vandenberg Base Exercise
    Mission Ready: Vandenberg Base Exercise
    Mission Ready: Vandenberg Base Exercise
    Mission Ready: Vandenberg Base Exercise
    Mission Ready: Vandenberg Base Exercise
    Mission Ready: Vandenberg Base Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exercise
    USAF
    Mission
    USSF
    VSFB
    SLD30

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download