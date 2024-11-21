Mission Ready: Vandenberg Base Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An investigator collects evidence from the scene of an active shooter exercise at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024. The semi-annual exercise focused on the installation’s management crisis and included scenarios such as base-wide announcements, and emergency vehicle activity. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)