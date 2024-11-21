An investigator collects evidence from the scene of an active shooter exercise at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024. The semi-annual exercise focused on the installation’s management crisis and included scenarios such as base-wide announcements, and emergency vehicle activity. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 18:19
|Photo ID:
|8768643
|VIRIN:
|241119-X-BS524-1145
|Resolution:
|4887x3491
|Size:
|7.9 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mission Ready: Vandenberg Base Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Olga Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.