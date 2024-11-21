Date Taken: 09.05.2024 Date Posted: 11.22.2024 16:30 Photo ID: 8768513 VIRIN: 240905-A-AP582-1017 Resolution: 6960x4640 Size: 10.14 MB Location: FOUNTAIN CITY, WISCONSIN, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, New Crane Barge, Fountain City Service Base [Image 2 of 2], by Elizabeth Stoeckmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.