New Crane Barge, Fountain City Service Base

Luke Anderson, derrick boat operator, sits in the cab of the new Manitowoc 165 Crane Barge, during the set-up of the new equipment at Fountain City Service Base, Fountain City, Wisconsin, Sept. 9.
|09.05.2024
|11.22.2024 16:30
|8768486
|240905-A-AP582-1016
|6960x4640
|10.34 MB
|FOUNTAIN CITY, WISCONSIN, US
|4
|0
The district expands new capabilities with crane barge
