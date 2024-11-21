Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Crane Barge, Fountain City Service Base [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    New Crane Barge, Fountain City Service Base

    FOUNTAIN CITY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Elizabeth Stoeckmann 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Luke Anderson, derrick boat operator, sits in the cab of the new Manitowoc 165 Crane Barge, during the set-up of the new equipment at Fountain City Service Base, Fountain City, Wisconsin, Sept. 9.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 16:30
    Photo ID: 8768486
    VIRIN: 240905-A-AP582-1016
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 10.34 MB
    Location: FOUNTAIN CITY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Crane Barge, Fountain City Service Base [Image 2 of 2], by Elizabeth Stoeckmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Crane Barge, Fountain City Service Base
    New Crane Barge, Fountain City Service Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The district expands new capabilities with crane barge

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Operations
    USACE
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    Crane Barge
    Fountain City Service Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download