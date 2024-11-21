The district expands new capabilities with crane barge

In a significant leap forward for the St. Paul District’s maintenance and repair mission, the new Manitowoc 165, also known as Crane Barge 3129, is set to enhance operational efficiency and safety in the field.



“This is the first time we have a barge custom tailored exactly for the maintenance and repair mission for today and into the future,” said Aaron Pieplow, operations safety specialist and load handling equipment coordinator. “This opens the doors for mission capabilities that we were never able to do before."



Transitioning from Outdated Equipment:

The Manitowoc crane barge replaces the aging Link Belt 218 and the outdated Hauser crane barge, both of which no longer meet the demands of modern operations, Pieplow explained. The transition to the light duty crane was a 5-year journey, he said, culminating in a state-of-the-art platform that aligns with industry standards and enhances public service.



The process began with securing funding and developing designs through Philadelphia District’s Marine Design Center to tailor the barge to meet specific operational needs. Once the designs were approved, the barge was laid out and assembled at a shipyard in Texas before being transported upriver to the St. Paul District. The crane arrived shortly thereafter, transported in nine semi-trucks, and meticulously lifted onto the barge and assembled piece by piece with the assistance of the existing Fountain City Service Base yard crane. The final phase includes load testing and outfitting the barge before its first mission—anticipated for Lock and Dam 7’s anchorage replacements this winter.



Enhanced Capabilities:

“The Manitowoc 165 features a larger size, which significantly increases stability for the crane,” said Luke Anderson, derrick boat operator. “The upgrade allows for greater lifting capacity and greater reach capabilities, essential for handling more substantial jobs such as lock and dam concrete repairs, bulkhead replacements, and, notably, assisting the Rock Island District with miter gate replacements over the next few years."



The addition of two generators, office space, restrooms, climate controlled lower deck, mobile internet connectivity and increased storage throughout the vessel provides the crew of five to six members with the resources needed for various tasks.



“The additional storage allows maintenance and repair crew the ability to stock equipment and supplies needed for various repairs effectively turning the storage area into a floating hardware store tailored to lock repairs,” Pieplow said.



Innovative Features for Safety and Efficiency:

One of the features of the new crane is its innovative cab design. Unlike traditional stationary cabs that limit visibility, the Manitowoc’s cab is affixed to an arm that extends the cab up to 10 feet in the air, allowing operators to have a better view of their surroundings. Additionally, a camera system mounted at the boom tip provides crucial visual information, enabling operators to see precisely where they are positioning the load, thereby improving safety and efficiency.



“Prior to the camera system, operators were ‘in the blind’ approximately 50% of the time and relied on others to give instructions on movements,” Pieplow said. “Imagine putting a blindfold on and operating your car under the direction of your passenger. The camera system pulls the blindfold off and allows operators to see where they never could before.”



Another significant improvement is the crane’s mobility. Unlike stationary cranes, the Manitowoc’s new track system allows the crane to move along three-quarters the length of the barge. This flexibility means the barge can remain stationary while the crane maneuvers, significantly enhancing operational capabilities.



Looking Ahead:

"As the Manitowoc 165 prepares for its inaugural mission, it stands as a testament to the dedication and hard work put into modernizing the maintenance and repair fleet,” Pieplow said. “With enhanced capabilities and a focus on safety, this crane barge not only marks a new chapter for operations but also promises to provide more effective service to the public.”



The old Link Belt 218 will retire from its days on the water and find new life in the Fountain City Boat Yard where it is stationed next to the existing yard crane on one of three new crane pads designed into the straight-line mooring renovation that was completed last

year. This allows for two of the three crane pads to be occupied at any given time and improve lifting capabilities of the Fountain City Service Base.



Crane support is vital for off-season maintenance of the Dredge Goetz, Mechanical Dredging Plant “Wade” and other support vessels that operate continuously during the navigation season to keep waterways open to navigation, Pieplow explained.



“The Manitowoc 165 is not just a replacement; it represents a significant advancement in technology and operational capacity, paving the way for a safer, more efficient future in the field,” Pieplow said.

