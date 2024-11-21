Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Sill Charts Course to 2040 Through Operation Vision Quest [Image 4 of 5]

    Fort Sill Charts Course to 2040 Through Operation Vision Quest

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Chris Gardner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Fort Sill launched an ambitious initiative to prepare for the Army of 2040, bringing together key personnel for Operation Vision Quest (VQ25), a two-day strategic planning event held on Oct. 3-4, 2024. The event focused on four critical areas to enhance quality of life and readiness for the Fires community.

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 16:16
    Photo ID: 8768478
    VIRIN: 241115-O-QX652-6728
    Resolution: 5419x3349
    Size: 9.23 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Fort Sill

    VisionQuest

