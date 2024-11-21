Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Sill Charts Course to 2040 Through Operation Vision Quest [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Sill Charts Course to 2040 Through Operation Vision Quest

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Chris Gardner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Fort Sill launched an ambitious initiative to prepare for the Army of 2040, bringing together key personnel for Operation Vision Quest (VQ25), a two-day strategic planning event held on Oct. 3-4, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 16:15
    Photo ID: 8768477
    VIRIN: 241115-O-QX652-5942
    Resolution: 5458x3528
    Size: 9.61 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Sill Charts Course to 2040 Through Operation Vision Quest [Image 5 of 5], by Chris Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Sill Charts Course to 2040 Through Operation Vision Quest
    Fort Sill Charts Course to 2040 Through Operation Vision Quest
    Fort Sill Charts Course to 2040 Through Operation Vision Quest
    Fort Sill Charts Course to 2040 Through Operation Vision Quest
    Fort Sill Charts Course to 2040 Through Operation Vision Quest

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Sill Charts Course to 2040 Through Operation Vision Quest

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VisionQuest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download