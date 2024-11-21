Fort Sill Charts Course to 2040 Through Operation Vision Quest

Photo By Chris Gardner | Fort Sill launched an ambitious initiative to prepare for the Army of 2040, bringing...... read more read more Photo By Chris Gardner | Fort Sill launched an ambitious initiative to prepare for the Army of 2040, bringing together key personnel for Operation Vision Quest (VQ25), a two-day strategic planning event held on Oct. 3-4, 2024. The event focused on four critical areas to enhance quality of life and readiness for the Fires community. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. — Fort Sill launched an ambitious initiative to prepare for the Army of 2040, bringing together key personnel for Operation Vision Quest (VQ25), a two-day strategic planning event held on Oct. 3-4, 2024. The event focused on four critical areas to enhance quality of life and readiness for the Fires community.



"It's about shaping the garrison of the future and aligning our actions with the Army's transformation," said Col. Derek Baird, Fort Sill garrison commander. "We need to act now to secure our future readiness."



The planning sessions established four Lines of Effort (LOEs):

1. Soldier, Civilian and Family Readiness

2. Installation Infrastructure Management

3. Installation Readiness and Cyber Resilience

4. Climate Resilience and Energy Independence



Each LOE combined senior professionals with emerging leaders called "Sparks" to generate fresh perspectives. Together, they mapped three transformation phases: immediate changes through 2026, mid-term goals to 2032, and long-range planning to 2040.



"We designed the breakout sessions to be guided by experience while creating opportunities for open discussion focused on vision and innovation," said Lisa Johnson, management and program analyst with the Plans, Analysis and Integration Office (PAIO). "This approach allowed us to develop strategic goals and objectives for each LOE, with plans to build out key actions and assessment measures."



To ensure full engagement, facilitators from outside the Garrison were brought in to lead the sessions. Their unbiased perspective helped maintain focus and encouraged all participants to contribute.



The planning process also incorporated feedback from soldiers, civilians, and family members. Each participating directorate used its own assessment methods, including surveys and evaluations, to gather input from the community.



"Each directorate made sure to include the voices of those who use our programs and services," Johnson said. "This ensures our strategic plans reflect the real needs of our community."



Addressing resource constraints was a key part of the discussions. As part of the "Transform in Contact" time horizon (2025-2026), LOEs were encouraged to identify existing policies and procedures that hinder innovation. They looked for "quick wins" that could be changed locally and considered what changes might require higher-level approval.



"We asked teams to consider what equipment or systems they no longer use but still allocate resources to," Johnson explained. "By turning in or eliminating outdated items, we can make room for new and innovative technology."



Resource management played a significant role in the planning. "LOE groups focused on identifying more efficient business practices to support future growth and align resources with higher headquarters' priorities," said Jerry Armstrong, chief of PAIO at Fort Sill Garrison. "While weapons systems may change, our core mission remains training the service members who come to Fort Sill."



Quality of life initiatives were a major focus. Baird emphasized expanding childcare options through new facilities and partnerships with the city of Lawton.



"How do we support the family, whether it's through childcare options and initiatives, building a new childcare center, opening up more family childcare homes, working with the city of Lawton to also look at ways to assist us—or really assist each other with childcare," he said.



Energy resilience is another critical area. Baird highlighted plans to develop a microgrid to ensure continuous operations during power outages.



"We've got challenges with the weather and an aging infrastructure for energy," he said. "So we've got a great energy program that we're putting in to build a microgrid that, when the power goes out—we'll be able to sustain more energy or sustain more critical infrastructure."



Looking ahead, each LOE will conduct follow-up meetings at intervals appropriate for their objectives, with quarterly updates provided to the garrison commander. This ongoing process aims to maintain the momentum from Vision Quest throughout the year and beyond.



Baird also spoke about the importance of involving Sparks in the strategic planning. "Bringing a young leader into a strategic campaign plan really opens up their aperture to see the bigger picture that they can then bring back and communicate that across the board with like-minded individuals," he said.



"We looked at all these priorities, and we nested in with that," Baird added. "And I think the other great thing that we did was include the city of Lawton in what we were doing, so that we can see how we can continue to support each other over time."



With the work done through VQ25 Fort Sill edges ever closer to it's vision as the premier Army garrison, achieving unparalleled quality of life, driving transformation, ensuring readiness and power projection, while fostering a cohesive, vibrant community, establishing Fort Sill as the installation of choice.