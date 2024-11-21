Tech. Sgt. Andrew Ramirez from the 321 Contingency Response Squadron, assess a dirt airfield within the CENTCOM area of operations. The 321 CRS and 621 MSOS provides expertise such as dirt airfield assessment and cargo preparation for Army and Marine service partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj Joshua Tarkalson)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 15:12
|Photo ID:
|8768338
|VIRIN:
|240718-F-BS369-1164
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 321 CRS and 621 MSOS provide support for joint partners [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Levi Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.