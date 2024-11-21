Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    321 CRS and 621 MSOS provide support for joint partners [Image 3 of 5]

    321 CRS and 621 MSOS provide support for joint partners

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    Airmen from the 621 Mobility Support Operations Squadron, 321 Contingency Response Squadron assess a dirt as JTACs observe within the CENTCOM area of operations. The 621 MSOS and 321 CRS provides expertise such as dirt airfield assessment and cargo preparation for Army and Marine service partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj Joshua Tarkalson)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 15:12
    Photo ID: 8768337
    VIRIN: 240621-F-BS369-1163
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 321 CRS and 621 MSOS provide support for joint partners [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Levi Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Centcom
    OIR

