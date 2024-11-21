321 CRS and 621 MSOS provide support for joint partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 621 Mobility Support Operations Squadron, 321 Contingency Response Squadron assess a dirt as JTACs observe within the CENTCOM area of operations. The 621 MSOS and 321 CRS provides expertise such as dirt airfield assessment and cargo preparation for Army and Marine service partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj Joshua Tarkalson)