321 CRS and 621 MSOS provide support for joint partners

Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ahsoak a member of the 321 Contingency Response Squadron, monitors airlift operations within the CENTCOM area of operations. The 321 CRS and 621 MSOS provides expertise such as dirt airfield assessment and cargo preparation for Army and Marine service partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj Joshua Tarkalson)