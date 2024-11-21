Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CARAT Brunei 2024: U.S. Hosted Reception Aboard USS Omaha [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CARAT Brunei 2024: U.S. Hosted Reception Aboard USS Omaha

    BRUNEI

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Grooman 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    MUARA, Brunei (Nov. 19, 2024) U.S. Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam, Caryn R. McClelland, right, welcomes foreign dignitaries aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12), during a U.S. hosted reception at Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei 2024, Nov. 19. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 04:29
    Photo ID: 8767122
    VIRIN: 241119-N-BN445-2112
    Resolution: 4212x3370
    Size: 8.12 MB
    Location: BN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CARAT Brunei 2024: U.S. Hosted Reception Aboard USS Omaha [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Zachary Grooman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CARAT Brunei 2024: U.S. Hosted Reception Aboard USS Omaha
    CARAT Brunei 2024: U.S. Hosted Reception Aboard USS Omaha
    CARAT Brunei 2024: U.S. Hosted Reception Aboard USS Omaha
    CARAT Brunei 2024: U.S. Hosted Reception Aboard USS Omaha
    CARAT Brunei 2024: U.S. Hosted Reception Aboard USS Omaha

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Brunei Darussalam
    CARAT Brunei
    USS Omaha
    Allies and Partners
    CARAT 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download