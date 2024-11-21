CARAT Brunei 2024: U.S. Hosted Reception Aboard USS Omaha

MUARA, Brunei (Nov. 19, 2024) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Katie Sheldon, Vice Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, meets with Sailors aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12), during a U.S. hosted reception at Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei 2024, Nov. 19. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)
