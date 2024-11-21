Helicopter Operations at CFAY's Chess Romeo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (November 22, 2024) - A U.S. Army UH-60 Balck Hawk arrives over Berkey Field en route to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Chess Romeo helopad Friday, November 22 following the arrival of USS George Washington (CVN 73). The Black Hawk, assigned to U.S. Army Japan, brought U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emmanuel and other distinguished visitors to the Navy installation. George Washington is 7th Fleet's premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States' commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy's largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)