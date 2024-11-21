Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helicopter Operations at CFAY's Chess Romeo [Image 2 of 3]

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.22.2024

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (November 22, 2024) - A U.S. Army UH-60 Balck Hawk departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Chess Romeo helopad Friday, November 22 following the arrival of USS George Washington (CVN 73). The Black Hawk, assigned to U.S. Army Japan, brought U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emmanuel to the Navy installation. George Washington is 7th Fleet's premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States' commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy's largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    TAGS

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    U.S. Army Japan
    USH-60 Black Hawk

