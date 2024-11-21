YOKOSUKA, Japan (November 22, 2024) - A U.S. Army UH-60 Balck Hawk idles at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Chess Romeo helopad Friday, November 22 following the arrival of USS George Washington (CVN 73). The Black Hawk, assigned to U.S. Army Japan, brought U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emmanuel to the Navy installation. George Washington is 7th Fleet's premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States' commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy's largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 04:25
|Photo ID:
|8767119
|VIRIN:
|241122-N-FG395-1247
|Resolution:
|11154x8366
|Size:
|45.65 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Helicopter Operations at CFAY's Chess Romeo [Image 3 of 3], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.