USS George Washington Arrives at CFAY

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 22, 2024) – A Sailor assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) meets a family member on the pier during a homecoming onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Friday, November 22. George Washington returned to Yokosuka for the first time in almost nine years after turning over with USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) as the Navy’s only permanently forward-deployed aircraft carrier. George Washington is 7th Fleet's premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States' commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy's largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)