USS George Washington Arrives at CFAY

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 22, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) disembark the Navy’s only permanently forward-deployed aircraft carrier during a homecoming onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Friday, November 22. George Washington returned to Yokosuka for the first time in almost nine years after turning over with USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). George Washington is 7th Fleet's premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States' commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners cross the U.S. Navy's largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)