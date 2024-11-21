Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George Washington Arrives at CFAY [Image 21 of 23]

    USS George Washington Arrives at CFAY

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Tetsuya Morita 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 22, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) embraced family members on the pier during a homecoming onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Friday, November 22. George Washington returned to Yokosuka for the first time in almost nine years after turning over with USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) as the Navy’s only permanently forward-deployed aircraft carrier. George Washington is 7th Fleet's premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States' commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy's largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 04:25
    Photo ID: 8767102
    VIRIN: 241122-N-NS063-1899
    Resolution: 3500x2336
    Size: 1018.68 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
