U.S. Army Spc., assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 169th Field Artillery Brigade, Task Force Thunder, conducts preventive maintenance checks and services on target acquisition equipment in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, Sept. 5, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nicholas Ramshaw)
This work, Conducting Preventive Maintenance Checks and Services [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Nicholas Ramshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.