Conducting vehicle familiarization training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 1st Battalion, 178th Infantry Regiment, Task Force Bayonet, posture their Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicles during vehicle familiarization training in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, Sept. 6, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nicholas Ramshaw)