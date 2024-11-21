U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 1st Battalion, 178th Infantry Regiment, Task Force Bayonet, posture their Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicles during vehicle familiarization training in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, Sept. 6, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nicholas Ramshaw)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 02:07
|Photo ID:
|8766972
|VIRIN:
|240906-Z-WF264-1026
|Resolution:
|5469x3646
|Size:
|14.71 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Conducting vehicle familiarization training [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Nicholas Ramshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.