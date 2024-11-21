Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Conducting vehicle familiarization training

    Conducting vehicle familiarization training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Nicholas Ramshaw 

    169th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 1st Battalion, 178th Infantry Regiment, Task Force Bayonet, posture their Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicles during vehicle familiarization training in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, Sept. 6, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nicholas Ramshaw)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 02:07
    Photo ID: 8766972
    VIRIN: 240906-Z-WF264-1026
    Resolution: 5469x3646
    Size: 14.71 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Conducting vehicle familiarization training, by SGT Nicholas Ramshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Task Force Spartan
    CENTCOM
    USARCENT
    Readiness
    PMCS

