Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Conducting Preventive Maintenance Checks and Services [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Conducting Preventive Maintenance Checks and Services

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Nicholas Ramshaw 

    169th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 169th Field Artillery Brigade, Task Force Thunder, conduct preventive maintenance checks and services on target acquisition equipment in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, Sept. 5, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nicholas Ramshaw)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 02:07
    Photo ID: 8766970
    VIRIN: 240905-Z-WF264-1007
    Resolution: 5607x3738
    Size: 14.67 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Conducting Preventive Maintenance Checks and Services [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Nicholas Ramshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Conducting Preventive Maintenance Checks and Services
    Conducting Preventive Maintenance Checks and Services
    Conducting Preventive Maintenance Checks and Services
    Conducting vehicle familiarization training
    Conducting vehicle familiarization training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    CENTCOM
    USARCENT
    Readiness
    PMCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download