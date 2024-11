AKNG helps replenish Alaska Native community’s food stores during IRT Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alaska Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 3 Colton Bell, left, and Lt. Col. Todd Miller, UH-60L Black Hawk pilots with the 207th Aviation Troop Command, prepare for takeoff for an Innovative Readiness Training mission at Bethel, Alaska, Nov. 18, 2024. Two years ago, the community of Toksook Bay, whose population is almost entirely members of the Alaska Native Nunakauyarmiut Tribe living a subsistence lifestyle, lost thousands of pounds of meat that spoiled due to extended power outages caused by Typhoon Merbok flooding. At the request of the Tribe and through the IRT program, the Alaska National Guard transported nearly 14,000 pounds of frozen beef, chicken and pork from JBER to Bethel and then onto the community of Toksook Bay. (Alaska National Guard photo by Seth LaCount)